BELMONT — Thomas Edward Robbs, 77, of Belmont, passed away on May 5, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
He was born on June 13, 1941, to Henry and Sallie Robbs in Gaffney, South Carolina. He grew up in Gaffney and graduated from Gaffney High School.
He worked various jobs until he enlisted in the Navy in 1964. Tom served in Vietnam.
He married Susan Bearse on March 4, 1967. They were married for 49 years until her death in 2016.
Tom was a longtime resident of Gilmanton, Gilford, and Belmont. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 22 years and retired in 2001.
He enjoyed spending time at his camp in Vermont. Tom was an active member in several local snowmobile clubs. He liked camping, gardening and hanging out at the gym. Tom loved spending time with family and friends.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Cindy, and her husband, Robert Femenella; his son, Michael, and his wife, Christine Robbs; three grandchildren, Dylan, Kaylee and Libby; his sister, Betty; and his partner of two years, Susan Roache.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Sallie; his sister, Sarah; his brother, John; and his wife, Susan.
There will be a private ceremony at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care at www.centralvna.org.
