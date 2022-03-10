LACONIA — Thomas E. Laflamme, 76, of Laconia, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Thomas was born on August 2, 1945, the son of the late Omer Laflamme and Flora (Levesque) Laflamme.
He graduated from Laconia High School in 1963. In 1965 he married Linda (Dearborn) Laflamme at St. Joseph’s Church in Laconia. Thomas was one of the first graduates from New Hampshire Technical Institute’s Computer Science Program in 1968. Throughout his career he worked in Information Technology for over 30 years including being Vice President of Data Processing in banking. He worked at Fidelity as a Lead Programmer on the Y2K project.
Music was always a large part of Thomas’ life. He was in various rock bands including “The Deadbeats” in the 1960s. They were one of the popular bands that played at Teen Haven in the Weirs and traveled the state to compete in battle-of-the-bands competitions. Thomas enjoyed traveling, flying, and computers. He always loved animals including his three cats at home.
Thomas is survived by his wife Linda Laflamme of Laconia; daughter, Christine Laflamme of Brownfield, ME; son, Tommy Laflamme of Laconia; and daughter, Leah Gorneau of Alton; six grandchildren; and his aunt, Faith Levesque of Laconia. Thomas was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Laflamme of Laconia; and James Laflamme of Bradenton, FL; and his sister, Marguerite Nolan of Encinitas, CA.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Bayada Hospice Home Health Care for making his final days as comfortable as possible.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH, 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
