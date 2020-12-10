LACONIA — Thomas David “Dave” Bullerwell passed away at Lakes Region General Hospital after a period of failing health on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Dave was born June 29, 1937, to Harris R. and Ethel M. (Atwood) Bullerwell and grew up in Somerville, MA, later moving to the Portland, ME area. He was a resident of the Lakes Region for 43 years.
Dave met his wife, Dora Jean “Jean” Bullerwell while she was modeling for stores in Portland, Maine. They were married on March 13, 1957. After they were married, Jean followed Dave throughout his military career which led them to Alaska and Iceland, settling in Maynard, MA, where they both worked for Digital Equipment Corporation.
After moving to Gilford for the second time in 1976, Dave began work at Tudor Jewelers and Page’s Treasure Shop. In 1983 he opened Lakes Region Jewelers with Charles Rackliffe working there until retiring in 1993. After retirement he held various part-time jobs including gas attendant at Foley Oil.
Dave was an avid golfer for years playing at Oak Hill Golf course in many leagues. He enjoyed bowling, rollerskating, and playing tennis. He also loved to go to dances with his wife and friends and in later years traveled to Florida for the winters where they had a second home and enjoyed going to dinner with their many friends.
Dave is survived by his sons, Bruce Bullerwell and his wife, Sharon of Tilton, NH, and Randy Bullerwell and his wife, Sue of Laconia, NH; his daughter, Kelly Dinan and her husband, Tim of Meredith, NH; his grandchildren and their spouses, Dave and Julie Bullerwell, Ben and Amanda Bullerwell, Stefanie Bullerwell, Charlie and Crystal Bullerwell and Brittni Dinan; and his great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Jackie, Carter, Kendall, Brooke, Desmond, and Evelyn; his brother, Walter Bullerwell and his wife, Patricia of TN; and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was predeceased by his parents, and his wife Dora Jean (Brown) Bullerwell, and a brother, Robert Bullerwell.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A family graveside service was held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dave’s name may be made to New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247. Dave’s rescued kitty, Karina, was an absolute joy to him.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
