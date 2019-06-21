ELDERSVILLE, Pa. — Thomas “Alton” Crouse, 92, of Eldersville, formerly of Bristol, New Hampshire, and Sparta, North Carolina, died Monday July 9, 2018, at home.
He was born June 10, 1926, in Stratford, North Carolina, the son of the late Charlie Franklin and Minnie Leota Estep Crouse.
Chief Petty Officer Crouse served for 23 years and retired from the United States Navy, having enlisted during World War II. He also had a career as a real estate agent for many years in Bristol, New Hampshire.
He was a prior Commander of Minot-Cavis Post 26, American Legion, and Quartermaster of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10640, both of Bristol, New Hampshire, and he was a member of the Bristol Lions Club.
Surviving are a sister, Ruth Gibbs (Thomas), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 48 years, Jacqueline Plankey Crouse, Ruth Lamos, and Lila Sharp; five brothers, Talmadge Crouse, Everett Crouse, Herman Crouse, James “Millard” Crouse and an infant brother; and three sisters, Ruby Jacobs, Alma Michaels, and Elvira Crowe Brooks.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at the Bristol United Church of Christ, Bristol, New Hampshire. Burial with military honors will follow at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol.
Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Cemetery in Sparta, 4582 Antioch Church Road, Sparta, Alleghany County, NC 28675; or Homeland Cemetery, 378 Pleasant St., Bristol, NH 03222.
