TILTON — Thomas "Tom" Carling Snyder, 92, of Tilton, passed away on Sunday, July 30, at the NH Veteran's Home.
Tom was born on Nov. 22, 1930, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Thomas Wilfred Snyder and Margaret Olive Carling Snyder. He grew up in Portland, Connecticut, and was a graduate from Portland High School. Tom also lived in Maine and then moved to Massachusetts for many years, before moving to New Hampshire in 1986.
Tom proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954. He was a life member of VFW Post 1698 in Franklin.
Tom worked as a self-employed finished carpenter, as well as various companies in the Boston area. He eventually retired, but continued working as a maintenance assistant at the Peabody Home.
Tom was always very active in many interests including bowling, cards, golf and cribbage.
Tom is survived by his sister, Roberta Scribner and her husband, Danial of Harrison, Maine; many nieces and nephews; his brother-in-law, Walter Dower; and his special dear friends, Gerry Dionne and Jim Powers. He was predeceased by his love, Margaret (Peggy) Brooks; his brothers, Randall Snyder and wife. Margaret of Portland CT, and Ronald Snyder and wife, Gloria, of W.Bethel, Maine; sisters, Louise Ferguson her husband, Robert of Killingworth, Connecticut, and Vivian Dower of Pinehurst, North Carolina.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to all of Tom’s caregivers, especially the New Hampshire Veterans Home.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen.
