TILTON — Thomas "Tom" Carling Snyder, 92, of Tilton, passed away on Sunday, July 30, at the NH Veteran's Home.

Tom was born on Nov. 22, 1930, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Thomas Wilfred Snyder and Margaret Olive Carling Snyder. He grew up in Portland, Connecticut, and was a graduate from Portland High School. Tom also lived in Maine and then moved to Massachusetts for many years, before moving to New Hampshire in 1986.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.