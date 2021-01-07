LACONIA — Thomas Charles Lindsey, 81, of Laconia, died January 3, 2021 at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith. Tom was a Type I diabetic since the age of 18, and he always thought that would be the cause of his death. However, Covid-19 is what took him.
Born on April 17, 1939 in Grand Mere, Quebec, he was the son of Ross O. and J. Marion (Ross) Lindsey.
Tom moved from Canada, to Stoneham, MA and then to Melrose, MA. In 1954, his sophomore year of High School, they moved to Laconia, NH. Tom was a graduate of Laconia High School, class of 1957, and a graduate of the University of Maine, with a degree in Forestry, in 1961. He went on to Plymouth State College and earned his master’s degree in education and that is where he met his future wife, Nancy Biddiscombe. Tom and Nancy were married in 1963.
Tom taught biology at Laconia High School for 10 years. Tom had a penchant for big buildings and a passion for antiques and the antique business. The first building that he purchased was the Lodge at Loch Haven on Route 3 where he ran Burlwood Antique Market. At the time, it was an original concept in that some of the dealers stayed in the lodge over the weekend on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and had their booths on the main floor.
The second building he bought, was the “Chicken Barn” on Route 3 across from Ippolito’s Furniture. After completely renovating the three-story building, which became Burlwood Antiques Center, it was a large cooperative of over 170 dealers from 1983 to 1998. Both businesses were successful and drew large crowds.
During this time, while also running his own antique business, he restored a center-chimney cape from the ground up. He even moved a large barn, piece by piece, on to the 150-acre property. Tom has been fortunate through-out his life to work at what he loved.
Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy J. (Biddiscombe) Lindsey of Laconia; his sister, Susan Davies and her life partner Carol Kelly; his brothers, Edward Lindsey, Steven Lindsey and his wife Debra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There were many wonderful holidays and celebrations over the years. He was a kind and gentle man, who will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Please remember him in your own way.
A Tom’s request, there will be no services.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
