Thomas C. Ambrose Jr.

RUMNEY — Thomas "Tom" Charles Ambrose Jr. died at home in Rumney, following a long illness, during the afternoon on December 31, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kelsey Ambrose of Rumney; his children, Michelle Jones (Jeweleon) of Raleigh, NC, Kirsten Nataren Crus (Misael) of Dallas, TX, and Daniel Ambrose of Pensacola, FL; his brothers, Mark Ambrose (LaRita) of St. Marys, GA, and Matt Ambrose of Los Angeles, CA; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Education was very important to Tom. He attended multiple colleges, was a life-long learner, and was involved with homeschooling his children. He was overjoyed as each one of his offspring completed a bachelor’s degree, and Kirsten completed a master’s degree.
He spent time at home with his family, reading to the family from some of his favorite childhood books, memorizing Bible verses with the children, and playing cards and board games. He kept these times lively with his wonderful sense of humor. He faithfully attended junior and senior high school sporting, music, and theatre events, and captured the moments on camera. He also loved photographing the wildlife and beauty of New Hampshire.
He took care of his family in several fields, from management at Hewlett Packard, to starting his own business, editing for both online and paper news sources, and writing a column for a newspaper based in Singapore. He oversaw multiple projects at home, including a wonderful garden and a chicken coop.
The last few years of his life especially, he longed to go home to his Lord and Savior. In preparation for that, he tried his best to get everything in order for his family. He also gave generously to many in need as he became aware of circumstances in the lives of those around him. He spent as much time as possible with his beloved family, either on video phone calls or in person, especially as the family expanded with additional grandchildren.
He is missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at Rumney Baptist Church on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow at the church. Burial will take place later this spring. For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.