NORTHFIELD — Thomas Baranowski III, 62, passed away at home on April 17, 2021. Born on August 20, 1958 in Ravenna, Ohio.
He moved to New Hampshire, along with his family, where he attended Franklin High School. After graduation Tom joined the United States Army. Upon his discharge from the military, Thomas started his own landscaping and plowing business. Later, he attended Southern New Hampshire University and earned a degree in business. He then worked for Fidelity Investments. Most recently Tom started his own online company doing laser etching and printing while also driving for Lakes Region Shuttle Service.
Thomas (Tom, Tommy or Uncle T) was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was survived by his sister Carol Stanfield and brother-in-law Vic of New Hampshire, his sister Suzanne Bancroft of Colorado, his sister Sally Jo Baranowski of New Hampshire; his niece, Kim Stanfield of New Hampshire; his niece, Lindsey Marx and her husband Troy of Colorado; and his great dog-nephew Bruin of New Hampshire. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Sally Baranowski; his wife, Julie (Rehall) Baranowski; his nephew, Sean Bancroft and his beloved dog, Krystal.
He enjoyed working on and talking about guns and motorcycles, playing online video games and getting to know people from all over the world. He loved watching the Patriots and Bruins with friends and family. He will be greatly missed by everyone that had the honor to know him.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.