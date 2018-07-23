FRANKLIN — Therese (Hebert) Dargie, 79, of Franklin passed away peacefully on July 20, 2018. The youngest of seven children, she was born on October 24, 1938, to Paul and Berthe (LaPointe) Hebert of Laconia. Therese’s beautiful life was filled with true love, enduring friendships, close family, and world adventures.
Therese met her husband, Dan (deceased), while a student at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. She was one of only two women in her class — an early indication of the intelligence, independence, and determination that would characterize the way she lived. She graduated with a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy in 1956 and became a cherished and trusted pharmacist at each of the many pharmacies where she worked. She and Dan made their home at Webster Lake in Franklin, a place often filled with love, laughter, and extended family. Therese and Dan operated Dan’s Pharmacy in Franklin for 30 years together before passing it on in order to winter in Gulfport, Florida. Therese continued to work as a pharmacist both in New Hampshire and Florida for many more years.
Therese and Dan toured many countries, including Spain, France, Italy, and Australia, and she reminisced fondly and frequently of their travels. Together they maintained Dargie Cottages at Webster Lake, creating lifelong memories for generations of families. Therese’s heart was gentle and compassionate and she was an active member of countless charitable organizations, with a special passion for the rights and protection of animals. She was a communicant of St. Paul’s Church in Franklin.
Therese leaves behind her sister Muriel Fortin, her sister-in-law and her husband, Elaine and Charles Pellegrini, her dearest friend and her husband, Jeanine and Maurice Laroche, and many, many loving nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, L. Daniel Dargie, her parents, her brothers Clovis (Cliff) Hebert and Raoul (Pete) Hebert, and her sisters Lucille Hannon, Claire Lamothe, and Madeline Shea.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral home, 143 Franklin St. in Franklin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 27, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church. Burial will be in the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Donations in memory of Therese may be made to the New Hampshire Audubon Society, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord NH 03301. For directions to the service and to register in the family’s online guestbook, visit wwww.neunfuneralhomes.com.
