Therese Boucher, 94

MEREDITH — Therese (nee Boudreau) Boucher, 94, of Meredith, died peacefully, at home on October 20, 2022, after a long period of declining health. Therese was born in Trois Rivieres, Quebec on July 23, 1928, and married Roland Boucher in 1954. The early years of her marriage were spent in Toronto, Ontario, where she taught English, French, and Physical Education. The next stop for the young couple was Montreal, Quebec, where Therese began to raise her family. Roland’s work brought the family to the United States, and Therese became an American citizen in 1965. Therese felt very strongly that if you were making a life in the U.S., you should become a citizen, and vote.

Therese and Roland raised their five children in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, where Therese was the Athletic Director at Notre Dame Academy, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, for 19 years. She introduced many students to basketball and tennis, two of her favorite sports. Roland and Therese retired to their beloved home by the lake in Meredith in 1992, where she could swim, golf, play tennis, ski and skate with her family. Therese shared her love of all sports and games with her children and grandchildren.

