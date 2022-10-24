Therese Boucher, 94

MEREDITH — Therese (nee Boudreau) Boucher, 94, of Meredith, died peacefully, at home on October 20, 2022, after a long period of declining health. Therese was born in Trois Rivieres, Quebec on July 23, 1928, and married Roland Boucher in 1954. The early years of her marriage were spent in Toronto, Ontario, where she taught English, French, and Physical Education. The next stop for the young couple was Montreal, Quebec, where Therese began to raise her family. Roland’s work brought the family to the United States, and Therese became an American citizen in 1965. Therese felt very strongly that if you were making a life in the U.S., you should become a citizen, and vote.
Therese and Roland raised their five children in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, where Therese was the Athletic Director at Notre Dame Academy, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, for 19 years. She introduced many students to basketball and tennis, two of her favorite sports. Roland and Therese retired to their beloved home by the lake in Meredith in 1992, where she could swim, golf, play tennis, ski and skate with her family. Therese shared her love of all sports and games with her children and grandchildren.
Therese’s family was at the center of her life. She especially loved playing with her younger grandchildren, and more recently, her great-grandchildren. Therese is survived by her five children; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Ann/Philip Glover (Eric and Liz), Denise/Paul Desrochers (Renee/Matt O’Hearn, Kevin/Colleen Desrochers, Carolyn/Justin Perry, Daniel Desrochers), Martin/Heather Boucher (Matthew, Alex and Jackie), Francine/Brendan Reese (Brian and Dana) and Michelle Maffeo (Michael and Makayla). Her husband, and her three siblings predeceased her.
The family would like to thank the Lakes Region VNA hospice team, Live Free Home Health Care, Interlake Community Caregivers, the St. Charles Borromeo community, and Pauline Pope for all the love, friendship, and care provided to Therese throughout the past several years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church, Interlake Community Caregivers, or the Lakes Region VNA hospice team.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Meredith, on Thursday, October 27, at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive guests in the Church lobby at 10 a.m., and there will be a luncheon in the Church basement following the service. The service will be live-streamed on the home page of www.Stcharlesnh.org website.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Boucher family with their arrangements. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
