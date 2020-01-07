MANCHESTER — Theresa V. Carrier, 93, of Laconia died on Jan. 5, 2020, at Birch Hill, Manchester.
Theresa lived in Laconia all her life until moving to the Manor at Birch Hill in 2009 when Roland, her husband of 62 years, died.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1926, in Laconia, the daughter of Leon and Leontine (LaPointe) LaBranche.
She is survived by her three sons, Norman Selander-Carrier of Manchester, Paul Carrier and his wife, Nancy, of Tifton, Georgia, and Philip Carrier and his wife, Catherine, of Lynchburg, Virginia, as well as by her daughter, Diane Carrier, of Manchester; five grandchildren, Christopher P. Carrier, Stacilyn Carrier, Brian Carrier, David Carrier, and Christopher S. Carrier; and three great-grandchildren, Zachary Carrier, Theodore Carrier, and Evelyn Carrier.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. Burial will follow in the family lot in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that donations in Theresa’s memory may be made to Hospice Services, c/o the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester & Southern New Hampshire, 1070 Holt Avenue, Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
