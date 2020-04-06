BELMONT — Theresa Rose Taillefer, 90, of Belmont, passed away in Concord on April 2, 2020.
Theresa was born on January 18, 1930, in Manchester, the daughter of George and Corinne (Tardif) Feltault.
Theresa owned her own cake-decorating business, and made wedding and special-occasion cakes for the Mount Washington and Gilford Country Club. She also taught cake decorating for Laconia Adult Education. She was a member of the Co-op Extension in New Hampshire and Florida, where she was her chapter’s vice-president. Theresa was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph’s Parish in Belmont.
She eventually retired to Florida and spent over 20 years before returning back to New Hampshire.
Theresa is survived by her sons, Michael E. Taillefer of Florida, Bruce J. Taillefer of Belmont, and Joseph E. Taillefer of Norfolk, Massachusetts; her daughters, Darcy A. Tuoti of Hooksett and Marcia J. Taillefer of Chandler, Arizona; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph E. Taillefer; and her brothers, Albert Feltault and Edgar Feltault.
A private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Concord.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns and CDC recommendations, a public service will be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Theresa's name to the St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; or St. Vincent De Paul, 1269 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
