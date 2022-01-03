LACONIA — Theresa R. Belanger, 95, passed peacefully on Jan. 2, at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Theresa was born on June 22, 1926, in Laconia, the daughter of Albert and Gracia (Nadeau) Fogg. She was married to her late husband, Armand Belanger, for 70 years.
Theresa grew up in Laconia, and lived there her entire life. She attended local schools and worked at Laconia Shoe Company until she and her husband started a family. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Theresa's life was devoted to her family and faith. She was a gentle and kind person to everyone. She had a big heart and was someone you could depend on in time of need. She never refused to help whenever she could. She was a communicant of St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church.
Theresa is survived by her sons Richard A. Belanger and his partner, Fran Castaldini of Concord; Norman Belanger and his partner, Suzanne Gardner of Laconia; a daughter Carol Gammon of Laconia; grandchild Kelly Gammon of Franklin; great-grandchildren, and her two sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, her brothers Raymond, Armand, Robert and Roger Fogg, and son-in-law David Gammon.
Due to current COVID concerns and CDC recommendations, there will be no calling hours.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia. Masks are recommended in church.
A private burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Her family would like to thank the entire staff at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and the Bishop Bradley Senior Living Center in Laconia, for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to their mother.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Theresa's name be made to the St. Francis Home Activities Fund, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.