LACONIA — Theresa (Marshall) Pelletier, 67, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle of breast cancer and COPD.
She was born in Fort Kent, ME, on October 7, 1953, to the late Joseph and Adrienne (Pinette) Marshall.
Theresa was a very hard worker, working at various places throughout her life, such as Converse and Northern Plastic Engineering while she resided in Caribou, ME, until relocating to Laconia, NH, working for McNeil Engineering and then Titeflex Aerospace until her illness prevented her from further working. She is loved and remembered by many.
Theresa was a loving and caring wife to Alyre Pelletier Jr., and mother to three children; a daughter, Lisa Corbin and her husband Brian; and two sons, Jamie Pelletier and Marty Pelletier and his wife Dawn, all of Laconia; four grandchildren, Jessica Monson and boyfriend Colby Fournier of Laconia, Jolene McDonald and husband Jesse of Caribou, ME, Justin Guerrette and girlfriend Jenna Perkins of Easton, ME, and Jacob Guerrette of West Hartford, CT; three great-grandchildren, Catherine Ewig, Piper McDonald and Daniel McDonald; five sisters, Bernedette Bellefleau and her husband Alan of Madawaska, ME, Sandra D’ordine and her husband Joseph of Conway, SC, Marilyn Jandreau and her husband Steve of St. Francis, ME, Nancy Albert of New Brunswick, Canada, Mary Jane Dubois of Madawaska, ME; her two brothers, Stanley Marshall of Wallagrass, ME and Donald Marshall of Holyoke, MA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Linda Theriault and two brothers, Frank and Richard Marshall.
Family and friends may call on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia.
She will be laid to rest at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Caribou, ME, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Theresa’s memory to any charity or organization of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
