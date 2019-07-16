BELMONT — Theresa Mary Goupil, 87, of Laconia Road, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, surrounded by her family.
Theresa was born on March 11, 1932, in Manchester, the daughter of the late Helena Picard.
Theresa was a member of the Laconia Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 1, and worked as a home health aid for Community Health & Hospice. She loved to play cribbage.
Theresa is survived by four sons, Leon Goupil and his wife, Lynn, Roger Goupil and his wife, Denise, Steven Goupil, and Jamie Goupil; eight grandchildren, Leon, Tom, Chris, Steve, Matt, Meaghan, Ryan, and Matt; two great-grandchildren, Melissa and Ryker; three cousins, Yvonne, Dianne, and Shirley; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Joseph S. Goupil; two sons, Gary Goupil and Thomas Goupil; and a granddaughter, Kimberly.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, July 19, at 1:30 p.m., at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
A Celebration of Life will follow from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Laconia VFW, 143 Court St., Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Theresa’s name to Community Health & Hospice,780 N. Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
