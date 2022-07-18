LACONIA — Theresa M. Dumais, 87, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Forestview Manor, Meredith.
Theresa was born July 14, 1935, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Albert and Irene (Lavoie) Fortier.
Theresa was a lifelong resident of Laconia. She graduated from Laconia High School in 1953. She worked as a clerk at N.E. Telephone for many years, retiring in 1995. Theresa was a communicant of the Our Lady of the Lakes Church and a member of the OLL Ladies Guild. She also volunteered at the New To You Shop and the St. Vincent de Paul Christmas Angel Program.
Theresa was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2001. They were married for 48 years.
Theresa is survived by her four children, daughter, Susan Page and her husband, Gregory of Laconia, son, Steven Dumais and his partner, Teresa Forbes, of Center Harbor, son, Thomas Dumais, and his wife, Karen, of Morrow, Ohio, daughter, Lori Mason, and her husband, Peter of Salisbury; brothers, Francis Fortier, of Pine Bluff, AK and Roger Fortier of Largo, FL; 10 grandchildren, James Page, Andrew Page, Stacey Wills, Jacqueline Dumais, Benjamin Dumais, Stephanie Temeles, Quinn Dumais, Hannah Crawford, Carly Dumais, and Mitchell Hemlin; and six great-grandchildren, Sadie, Nina, Leo, Joey, Sloane and Samuel.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane- Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH.
Theresa's request was that memorial donations be made in her name to the St. Andre Bessette Ladies Guild, 277 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.