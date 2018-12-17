LACONIA — Theresa "Terry" Huard Peters R.N., 92, died on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the Taylor Community.
Theresa was born and raised in the Manchester West side, the daughter of Oscar and Eva (Lafonte) Huard. She was educated at the Holy Angels School and graduated from Manchester High School West in 1944.
Following graduation, she entered Laconia Hospital School of Nursing and graduated as a registered nurse in 1947.
In 1948, she married Edward Peters and the family moved to the family dairy farm on Cotton Hill in Gilford and raised two sons, James and Allen.
She worked in the emergency room at Laconia Hospital for 20 years and served as office nurse for Dr. Kathleen and Bernard Robinson for 10 years. At age 50, she matriculated to New England College in Henniker and earned a bachelor's degree. She served as the school nurse at the Gilford Elementary School for 10 years.
In 1988, Terry and Edward moved to the Taylor Community.
Theresa was a member of the American Red Cross and served as Belknap County memorial chairman for many years. She was a long-time member of the Yankee Homemakers and a member of the Belknap Mill Quilters.
Theresa was a member of the Congregational Church of Laconia.
She is survived by a grandson, Commander Justin Peters, and his wife, Kelly, of Virginia; great-grandchildren Riley and Sean; a daughter-in-law, Ellen Peters of Laconia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward Peters; sons James and Allen Peters; sister Priscilla Riggs; and her brothers, Col. R.F. Huard, Pvt. Bernard Huard, and Paul Huard.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be in the spring in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
