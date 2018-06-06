PLYMOUTH —Theresa U. Gerossie, 65, died Monday, June 4, 2018, at 3:14 a.m., surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Theresa was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Oct. 16, 1952, the daughter of John and Giesela Chasar. Raised in Warrensburg, Missouri, and graduated from Warrensburg High, Theresa was deeply devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with her loved ones at home, camping and visiting.
Theresa is survived by her husband of 45 years, Garry Gerossie; her sons Garry Gerossie Jr. and Jeffery Gerossie; daughter-in-law Tammy Gerossie; brother Michael Chasar of Warrensburg, Missouri; sister Barbara Chasar of Warrensburg, Missouri; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews at home and abroad.
A private service will be held to celebrate her life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.