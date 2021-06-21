BELMONTm — Theresa G. (Leroux) Sylvester, 80, of Belmont, passed away peacefully at her home, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Theresa was born on October 25, 1940 in Franklin, the daughter of Roger and Dora (Gilbert) Leroux.
She enjoyed spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. She was an exceptional caring, loving mother who will be greatly missed.
Theresa is survived by her three sons, Michael Sylvester of Manchester, Peter Sylvester Jr. of Hooksett and Thomas Sylvester of Sanbornton; two daughters, Terry LaPlante of Franklin and Susan Fogg of Sanbornton; two siblings, Roger Leroux Jr. of Tilton and Janice Lindstrom of Round Rock, TX; nine grandchildren, Jason Sylvester, Peter Sylvester III, Erica Dela Cruz, Jennifer St. Jacques, Erin Sylvester, Tanya Turner, Robert (Bobby) LaPlante III, Trisha Dyer, and Jamie Sylvester; twenty great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her loving husband, Peter Sylvester Sr.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the St. Gabriel Parish, 108 School Street, Franklin, NH, 03235.
Following the Mass, Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Franklin, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Theresa’s name be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH, 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
