Theodore T.D. Lavoie, 78
MEREDITH — Theodore Thomas Donald Lavoie, 78, of Meredith, died at his home on March 14, 2019, after a long illness.
Born in Gorham, on Aug. 10, 1940, he was the son of Lewis and Pauline (Guerin) Lavoie.
Ted grew up Gorham and attended Berlin High School. He moved to the area in the mid 1960s and had been a resident of Meredith for many years.
Ted worked as a machinist at Baron’s Machine Shop in Laconia.
Ted was a past member of the Griggs-Wyatt American Legion Post 33, in Meredith.
Ted was a Navy Vietnam veteran and served on the USS Lake Champlain. He was on the Champlain during the Bay of Pigs Invasion, and when astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to go into space, was picked up after his suborbital flight.
Ted is survived by his wife, Sherri A. (Sargent) Lavoie of Meredith; sons, David M. Lavoie of Campton, Paul R. Lavoie of Meredith; his daughter, Valarie A. Greene of Meredith; three grandsons, Evan Blakeney, Owen Greene, and Milow Greene; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Lavoie and a sister, Barbara Couture, both of Berlin; many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Wednesday, March, 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be take place in Saint Anne’s Cemetery, in Berlin, at a later date.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
