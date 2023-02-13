DOVER — Theodore S. Valpey Jr., 90, of Dover, and formerly of Holliston, Massachusetts, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Feb. 11. Born in Laconia, he was the son of the late Dorothea (Rines) and Theodore S. Valpey Sr.
Ted had a long career in business as an investor, CEO, and board member for several electronics, banking and real estate companies. He started out in the trucking business, before joining his father’s crystal business. Early in his career, he also owned a marina and developed land. While working, he attended night school for 10 years to obtain his business management degree from Northeastern University. He went on to hold leadership roles at several public companies, including Framingham Trust, Valtec, Matec, Valpey-Fisher, and Metrowest Bank. Ted was also active in the community and generously supported a variety of nonprofit organizations and local clubs. His hobbies included boating and antique trucks. He enjoyed hosting friends and family on his beloved boat, “Sunstone,” and he loved attending and hosting antique truck shows at Bayview Farm with his many friends. Most importantly, he loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Ted is survived by his children, Ted Valpey III and his wife Debbie of Holliston, Massachusetts, Sue Chick and her husband Steve of Meredith, Sandy Cordts and her husband Alan of Falmouth, Massachusetts, John Valpey and his wife Susan of Concord, Massachusetts, Jessie Evers and her husband Greg of Medway, Massachusetts; step-daughter, Jennifer Greymont and her husband Alfred of New Durham; and step-daughter-in-law, Gladys Walsh of Needham, Massachusetts. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Danielle, Jeff, Taryn, Skyler, Kayla, Jillian, Chad, Christine, Matt, Jackie, Johnny and Anthony; two great-grandchildren, Jaysen and Waylon; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his first wife of 25 years, Marion Rich, his second wife of 32 years, Katy Malone, his brother Robert W. Valpey, step-daughter Jill Savignano, and step-son Jeffrey J. Walsh.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb.15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home at 854 Washington St. in Holliston, Massachusetts, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m.. at Lake Grove Cemetery in Holliston, Massachusetts.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice, or to The Captain Raymond Thombs Memorial Fund, which was especially close to Ted’s heart. To donate, send a check payable to “New Hampshire Charitable Foundation” with “Captain Raymond Thombs Memorial Fund” in the memo line, to: NH Charitable Foundation, 37 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301. Donations may also be made online at give.nhcf.org/SupportaSpecificFund (search “Captain Raymond Thombs Memorial Fund”).
