ALTON — Theodore Roosevelt Stocker, aged 96, of West Peabody, Massachusetts, Alton Bay, New Hampshire, and Fort Meyers, Florida, passed away peacefully at The Linden in Danvers, Massachusetts, on Nov. 21, 2019.
Ted was the beloved husband of the late Isabelle Eileen (Lawrence) Stocker, whom he married at West Congregational Church, West Peabody, Massachusetts, in 1948.
Born in Swampscott, Massachusetts, Ted was the son of the late Richard Whelpley and Agnes (Moulton) Stocker. The family originated in Moultonborough, Tamworth, and Farmington, New Hampshire.
From 1929, Ted and his brother, James, and sister Frances Louise (Stocker) lived on Southwick Avenue, West Peabody, Massachusetts. “Fannie” married Maxie Kravchuk and raised nine children on Southwick Avenue. James also served in the U.S. Navy and resided in Santa Barbara, California. His daughter, Carolyn Vaccaro, and her family continue to live in Peabody, Massachusetts.
After graduating from Peabody High School, Ted Stocker traveled by motorcycle to San Francisco, California, where he viewed what was left of the U.S. Navy fleet after Pearl Harbor. He immediately became baptised with the middle name "Roosevelt" and joined the Navy, where he served in the Pacific on the USS Bradford for the rest of the war.
Ted and Belle Stocker had four children. Joanne married Salvatore Gallo of Gloucester, Massachusetts, and raised three children. Salvatore Jr. married Julie Gallo and lives in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Traci married Brad Perkins and lives in Dover. Heather married Richard Michaud and lives in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Great-grandchildren are Caitlin and Meghan Gallo and Emily and Elizabeth Perkins. Margaret Stocker was in the 1970s married to Jonathan Downing of Alton Bay and is now a writer living in New York City. Richard W. Stocker and the late Myde (Spencer) Stocker raised two children: Mariel, who married Larry Thibault, and Adam, who married Doris Layon. Great-grandchildren are Aiden Thibault and Myde Josephine Stocker. Brenda Stocker lives in Olympia, Washington, where her daughter, Marlie, married Josh Bexelle, with great-granddaughter Camille Bexelle.
Ted and Belle Stocker owned and operated Stocker Oil, originally Teddy’s Oil, from 1940 to their retirement in 1975, when Richard grew the company into Stocker Home Energy Services, now operated by Mariel Thibault and Adam Stocker.
Ted loved to fish and was a real estate agent and developer in the Alton area. For many years, while wintering in Florida, Ted worked for Belle’s Tours, which Isabelle set up as a travel agent.
Theodore Roosevelt Stocker’s funeral was on Nov. 26 at West Congregational Church, Johnson Street, West Peabody, Massachusetts. He now rests at Puritan Lawn, West Peabody, with Belle.
The family are grateful to the staff of the assisted living facility, The Linden, for their care of our parents for many years. May they rest in peace.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.