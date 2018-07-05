ASHLAND — Thelma L. McCormack, age 85, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
Thelma is survived by her husband, Gordon McCormack Sr., with whom she would have celebrated 66 years of marriage on July 9, 2018.
Thelma was an active member of the Ashland Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, her flower gardens and decorating her house for the holidays.
Family members include her son, Gordon McCormack Jr., of Meredith; daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Kenny Glidden of Campton; son and daughter-in-law Tim and Jean McCormack of North Reading, Massachusetts; son and daughter-in-law David and Teresa McCormack of Meredith; grandchildren Jamie Glidden of Moultonborough, Erin and husband Tom Janelle of Campton, Megan Wright and husband Brandon of Meredith, Leah McCormack of Boston, Massachusetts, David, Jimmy, Alison and Scott McCormack of North Reading, Massachusetts; and great-grandchildren Sam and Aubrie Glidden of Plymouth and Brinly and Avan Janelle of Campton.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Cremation in Plymouth and Meredith are assisting the family with arrangements.
Private Services will be held at a later date.
