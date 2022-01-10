Thelma E. Simoneau, 89

LACONIA — Thelma Ellen Simoneau, 89, of Blueberry Lane, passed away on Saturday, January 08, 2021 at Concord Hospital - Laconia.
Thelma was born on August 13, 1932 in South Paris, ME, the daughter of Ellis and Ruth (Waltanan) McKeen.
Thelma worked for many years as a Telephone Operator for Bell Telephone before working for herself as a residential cleaner. She enjoyed many things in life and was especially proud of her Finnish ancestry. Thelma was actually able to travel to Finland to see relatives and exploring the country she so loved. Thelma was an excellent piecrust maker and cook.
Thelma is survived by her daughters, Rachel Mueller of Frederick, MD, and Tracy Simoneau of Cambridge, MA. In addition to her parents, Thelma is predeceased by her sister Jenny Wolozin and her husband Norman E. Simoneau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont, NH, 03220.
In lieu of flowers, we ask to remember Thelma with a donation to Keller’s Kats Rescue Inc., PO Box 26472, Rochester, NY 14626.
Burial will be held in the spring at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
