THORNTON — Thedessa Olive Weed Currier Cheney, 94, born Aug. 19, 1925, passed peacefully at home on Oct. 31, 2019.
“Teddy” was born in Rockport, Maine, to Walter and Josephine Brooks Weed.
She was predeceased by brothers and sisters Gertrude, Jenny, Walter, Curtis, and her twin, Charles. Following the death of her mother at age 4 and father at age 6, she and twin Charles were adopted by Rev. George and Christine Currier.
Teddy traveled many roads to reach her ultimate home of 70 years in Thornton. She attended high school in Meredith and was capped in nursing school in Boston, Massachusetts.
On May 22, 1948, Teddy married Sidney Cheney, who passed in May 2012. Sid and Teddy raised five children, Deborah Vlk of Wentworth, Charles Cheney of Campton, Sarah Cheney of Campton, George Cheney of Thornton, and Hilda Duffy of Thornton. Teddy has seven grandchildren, John Vlk, Sherry Drown, Pamela Hamnett, Jason Cheney, Billy Cheney, Richard Shute, and Dennis Croteau; along with 13 great-grandchildren.
Teddy worked in hospitals in Boston, Massachusetts, and Hartford, Connecticut, following nursing school. After her children were grown, she worked at the Campton Post Office for many years.
She loved music, flower gardens, the mountains, her community, and summers at Maine camp. She was a member of the Campton Baptist Church for 70-plus years, where she served as treasurer, organist, and pianist, and participated in Women’s Fellowship.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Blair Cemetery in Campton. Following will be a gathering at the Campton Baptist Church Vestry.
Memorial donations may be made to Campton Baptist Church, PO Box 44, Campton, NH 03223.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.