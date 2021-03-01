CAMPTON — Theda Louise (Osgood) Bujeaud passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on February 24, 2021 after a lengthy battle with kidney disease.
Born in Campton on February 14, 1944, she was the daughter of Ralph Ernest Osgood and Evelyn Grace (Loggie) Osgood. Theda grew up in Woodstock and attended Lincoln High School.
Theda worked her whole life in the service industry. After starting and managing the hot lunch program at the Lin-Wood Public School, she finished her career in the hot lunch programs at other area schools.
Theda loved spending time with her family and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made a home in which everyone who visited felt loved and special. Theda loved traveling the country to visit family and friends with “the best man of my life,” Bob on their homemade trike Miz Woody.
Theda was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Bob.
Theda is survived by her sisters, Deveda, Nancy, and Arlene; her children, Raymond (Ken) and his wife Cara, Mark and his wife Charlene (Pug), Rob and his wife Julie, and Yvette and her husband Kerry; her grandchildren, Raeanne, Sarah, Caiti, Ethan, Natalie, David, Coleman R., and Curtis; her great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Opal, Camryn, Raegan, Coleman J., Curtis Jr., and Kira; her best friend Pat; and many cousins, and nieces and nephews.
Theda’s family would like to thank Doctor Ishak and his caring staff at Central New Hampshire Kidney Center, especially her nurse Lydia, for their excellent and loving care over the last three years. They would also like to thank Pemi-Baker Community Health for their help and excellent care in making Theda’s last days comfortable.
A graveside service will take place at Woodstock Cemetery on July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
