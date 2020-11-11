ALEXANDRIA — Thais Mooney of Alexandria, NH, passed away November 7, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer’s.
Thais was born May 8, 1952, to Richard and Evelyn Huber. She was one of nine children. She and Malcolm Mooney were married September 29, 1990, in Hebron, NH. She worked part-time for various jobs but found joy in being a stay-at-home mother to her children and step-child.
Thais is survived by her husband, Malcolm; and four children, Robin Gillery (48), Kevin Gillery (42), Meggan (Mooney) Catanzaro (35) and Isaac Mooney (27). She was also a grandmother.
Services will be determined at a later time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.