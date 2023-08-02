Terry L. Turcotte, 78 

LACONIA — Terry Lee (Saunders) Turcotte, 78, of Winter Street, passed away on June 27.
Terry was born on Jan. 29, 1944, in North Conway, to Forrest P. and Ethel H. Saunders. Terry was married to her high school sweetheart, Robert W. Turcotte of Conway, for 52 years. She cherished the life they built together and their home in Laconia.
Terry grew up in North Conway, and attended Kennett High School before receiving her associate's degree in special education from Mount Ida College. She spent her childhood summers as a camper and then counselor at Camp Waukeela in Eaton, where she taught swimming lessons and horseback riding.
Terry and Bob married in 1967 and lived their first year of marriage in Hampton, and then moved to Laconia, where they spent the rest of their lives together. Terry worked at Whittermore’s Flower Shop as a florist, AARM Industries as an administrative assistant, the Belknap County Nursing Home as an activities aide, and Gilford Middle and High School as a special education aide, retiring in 2014. She was also co-owner and the accountant for Turcotte Appliance Repair. A perpetual optimist, she enjoyed gardening and flowers, time spent outdoors, adventures with Bob on their Gold Wing, reading and watching mysteries, and most recently doting over her dog, Bobbie. She was a creative force through her painting, baking and floral arrangements, and she had a deep appreciation of theater and music. She will be remembered as a supportive friend to many who was always present to listen, laugh and contemplate the intricacies of life.
Terry was predeceased by her husband, Robert, and is survived by her daughter, Heather M. Turcotte; son-in-law, Brian B. Briggs, and two granddaughters, Sequoia and Seyge Turcotte Briggs; brother, Glenn; sister-in-law Sonnhilde and nephews Mark (Kelly) and Kirk Saunders; nephews, Chris (Katie) and Greg Saunders and niece Katherine (Samuel) Biddle; sister-in-law, Norma and niece Michele McShane; brother-in-law Oliver; sister-in-law, Danette, and nephew Craig (Sheila) Turcotte, and niece Theresa (Bruce) Fox. She was predeceased by her parents; her grandson, Seychem Turcotte Briggs; her mother and father-in-law, Jeanette H. B. and Oliver J. Turcotte; her brother, Scott and sister-in-law, Carol Saunders; and her brother-in-law, John McShane.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., followed by a reception at O’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant, 62 Doris Ray Court, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m., at Conway Cemetery, West Side Road, Conway.
Terry comes from a family of hikers and she enjoyed hiking and being in the mountains.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Appalachian Mountain Club in her memory. Donations can be made at outdoors.org/donate/tribute-gifts.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
