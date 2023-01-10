NORTHFIELD — Terry-Anne Steady, 75, a longtime resident of Northfield, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family after a long-illness. She was born in Franklin on Oct. 24, 1947, the daughter of Rachel (Montambeault) Chapman.
Terry-Anne was a graduate of Tilton-Northfield High School class of 1966 and was their Winter Carnival Queen. She graduated with her Associate Degree in 1968 from Pierce Secretary School in Boston. She soon put her degree to work at J.P. Stevens, The IRS in Boston and finally the State of New Hampshire. She worked for the State for over 35 years, holding various positions in personnel department, health and human services, department of resources and development and lastly retiring from the department of graphic services.
Terry-Anne and her husband Robin were very active in their community, she was a supervisor of the checklist from 1988 until 2022 and both were honored as Citizen of The Year for Northfield in 2017.
She enjoyed reading, playing cards, eating out with her many girlfriends and camping trips with her husband. She especially enjoyed her vacations at Manning Lake and travel to the Maine coast. For those of you that knew Terry-Anne, you knew that she was born to shop.
Terry-Anne was predeceased by her mother; and her husband of 46 years, Robin Douglas Steady. Her family includes her daughter, Kirby L. Steady of Concord; her two sons, Robin F. Steady of Bellingham, Washington and Matt C. Steady and his wife Mary of Northfield; and her two grandchildren, Camden Steady of Northfield and Hannah Miller of Concord. She is also survived by her sister, Sheila A. Dodge and her husband John of Sanbornton; and her two brothers, David Austin and his wife Vicky of Colorado and Michael Chapman and his significant other, Stephanie, of Massachusetts. She was very close to her nephew, Jason and her nieces, Sarah, Kate, Stephanie, Brittany, Abby and Harmony, and leaves many other great nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank her many friends and caregivers that were a significant part of her final days.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Smart Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Terry-Anne may be made to Operation Santa Claus, 207 North Main St., Concord, NH 03301.
