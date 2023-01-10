Terry-Anne Steady, 75

NORTHFIELD — Terry-Anne Steady, 75, a longtime resident of Northfield, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family after a long-illness. She was born in Franklin on Oct. 24, 1947, the daughter of Rachel (Montambeault) Chapman.

Terry-Anne was a graduate of Tilton-Northfield High School class of 1966 and was their Winter Carnival Queen. She graduated with her Associate Degree in 1968 from Pierce Secretary School in Boston. She soon put her degree to work at J.P. Stevens, The IRS in Boston and finally the State of New Hampshire. She worked for the State for over 35 years, holding various positions in personnel department, health and human services, department of resources and development and lastly retiring from the department of graphic services.

