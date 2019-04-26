GROTON — Terrie L. Spaulding, 58, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at home, after a period of declining health.
She was born in Franklin, the oldest daughter of William Hobart and Kathlyn Rice. She grew up in the greater Newfound area and graduated from Newfound Memorial High School.
Before becoming ill, Terrie was the executive housekeeper at B. Mae Denny’s in Gilford.
Family was very important to Terrie. She spent time with her children and grandchildren, often doing arts-and-crafts projects or planning and enjoying family gatherings and barbecues.
Terrie was predeceased in September 2018 by her husband, Robert Spaulding. She was also predeceased by a brother, William Hobart.
She is survived by five children, André Roy of Effingham, Robert Spaulding of Belmont, Crystal Baker of Groton, Jessica Spaulding of Gilford, and Joey Baker of Hawaii; nine grandchildren, Johnathan, Tristan, Ryan, Angela, Kael, Reagan, Madison, Kiernan, and Joshua; and a brother, Dean Hobart, and sister Heidi Dennis, both of Bristol.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, May 2, at 1 p.m. at the Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill Road, Hill.
Having lost both parents within seven months, the family would appreciate any assistance with expenses by donating to Emmons Funeral Home at 115 South Main St., Bristol, NH 03222, or https://www.gofundme.co/1ma85qw4io.
