Terrance W. Humphrey, 81
FRANKLIN — Terrance W. Humphrey, 81, of Franklin, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019, at the Peabody Home in Franklin.
Terrance was born on Nov. 2, 1937, in Portland, Maine. He grew up in Newton, Massachusetts, and attended Hebron Academy. Terrance obtained a bachelor's degree from Boston University, a master's in education from Boston College, and a master's in family therapy from Antioch University.
He was a teacher for many years in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He loved the outdoors especially swimming, biking, and running marathons.
He attended local theater productions with his family and was on the board of the Franklin Opera House.
He had a private practice in New Hampshire as a marriage and family therapist. He was well known in his work and help at the Spaulding Youth Center. Terrance was an important part of the AA community and helped many people over the past 47 years.
Terrance will be fondly remembered for his big heart, storytelling abilities, and wonderful mustache.
He was predeceased by his mother, Lois Humphrey; and his brother, Fred Humphrey.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Helen “Holly” Humphrey; children, Thaddeus Humphrey, Alicia Humphrey, Angela Livingstone and son-in-law Barry Livingstone; and grandchildren, Laryssa Humphrey, Esther Humphrey, and Caylee Livingstone.
Calling hours will be Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., in Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spaulding Youth Center, 72 Spaulding Road, Northfield, NH 03276, Franklin Opera House, PO Box 172, Franklin, NH 03235, or Franklin VNA and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
