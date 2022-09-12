Tammy Trefrey, 55

Tammy Trefrey, 55

LACONIA — It is with great sorrow we share the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, Tammy Trefrey, 55, of Laconia, born on August 26, 1966, and passed Saturday September 10 of natural causes, following a long duration of illness.

She is the oldest daughter of Merle and Sandra Stiles of Laconia; Mother to Tyler Trefrey, 29, a Meredith native and Fiancé Nicole Heinz of Franklin, Massachusetts; older sister to Christine Beckwith and significant other, Cory Parker of Laconia and Heidi Stiles and significant other, William Adjutant of Meredith.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.