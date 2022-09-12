LACONIA — It is with great sorrow we share the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, Tammy Trefrey, 55, of Laconia, born on August 26, 1966, and passed Saturday September 10 of natural causes, following a long duration of illness.
She is the oldest daughter of Merle and Sandra Stiles of Laconia; Mother to Tyler Trefrey, 29, a Meredith native and Fiancé Nicole Heinz of Franklin, Massachusetts; older sister to Christine Beckwith and significant other, Cory Parker of Laconia and Heidi Stiles and significant other, William Adjutant of Meredith.
Tammy has worked many jobs in her lifetime, but her favorite job was her Team Lead job as a Bus driver for Inter-Lakes School systems for 15 years. She loved the Eagles and attended live concerts every decade of her adult life. She had good sense of humor and enjoyed family gatherings. She loved her calico cat Bianca, she was a lifelong native of Meredith and a 1985 graduate of Inter-Lakes High School.
She will be deeply missed by our entire family and her two best friends Dawn Durand of Meredith and DeeDee Ferris of Virginia, formerly of Laconia.
She is also survived by her former husband of 26 years, Gordon Trefrey III, Tyler’s father; She is also survived by dozens of extended family members, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home, Routes 3 and 104, Meredith, on Thursday, September 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Mayhew Funeral homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Trefrey family with their arrangements. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
