NORTHFIELD — Tammy Lee Thomas, 53, of Northfield, passed away at Mountain Ridge Center on Sunday, July 1, 2018, following a period of failing health.
She was born at Concord Hospital on Oct. 6, 1964, to Doris (Fletcher) Perkins and Marshall Lloyd Perkins.
She now joins her much-loved father, Mike Perkins, who passed in 2000.
She is survived by her best friend and husband of 28 years, James David Thomas; two daughters, Nicole Thomas and Stefanie Thomas; her mother, Dottie Perkins; brother Mike Perkins; two granddaughters, Brooke and Mylea; along with other assorted family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franklin Animal Shelter where she enjoyed visiting at 19 Rescue Road, Franklin, NH 03235.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the Thomas family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.