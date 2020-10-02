The world has lost a great friend, mother, and caregiver. Sylvia (Polasek) Hayden passed away peacefully on September 21st surrounded by her sons, John and Steven Hayden, and daughter-in-law Monica Philbin. She is also survived by her grandson, Kyle Hayden, and daughter-in-law, Laura Leventer of Berkeley, CA, as well as a large and loving extended family in and around Sealy, TX.
Sylvia was born in Freeport, TX, in 1942, spent her younger years in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona, and was most recently a resident of Meredith, NH, after spending most of her life in Salinas, CA.
Sylvia always provided a welcome space for the people in her life to laugh and love. She opened her home as a second home to a varied and grateful cast of characters over the years. She was especially proud of the work she did as a hospice nurse and palliative care consultant, helping untold numbers of people through some of their most difficult times.
We are all so saddened by this loss but are equally grateful for the time we have had with her and her truly unconditional love.
She was predeceased by her parents, Sylvester and Louise (Lezak) Polasek of Sealy, TX, and numerous beloved pets.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to your local SPCA or humane society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.