BRISTOL — Sylvia Anne (Robie) Carrigan, age 82, passed away at home on March 1, 2021 surrounded by her loving husband and children. Born on June 13, 1938, she was the eldest daughter of Herbert and Marion Robie of Bristol. As a young girl, Sylvia and her sister, Hilda, were known throughout New Hampshire for performing with their trick oxen. Sylvia graduated from Bristol High School in 1956 and Plymouth State College with a degree in Elementary Education in 1960. Having met at Plymouth State, Sylvia married the love of her life, John Carrigan of Rochester, NH on April 22, 1961. They built a beautiful life together, having lived for many years in northern New Hampshire, first in Colebrook and later in Stewartstown, and more recently moving to Bristol for health reasons.
Sylvia taught school in Rochester, Colebrook, Stewartstown Hollow and for many years in North Stratford, touching many young lives throughout her career. Retiring in 1993, she and John had the opportunity in their retirement to take wonderful trips to Prince Edward Island, Europe, Alaska and the American West. Also in her retirement, Sylvia enjoyed her volunteer work at the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital. Sylvia worshipped for many years at St. Brendan’s Church in Colebrook and was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club.
Sylvia is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, John Carrigan of Bristol; her children, Deborah (Robert) McGuire of Scotia, NY, John (April) Carrigan of Wilmot, NH, and Patricia (Michel) Pariseau of Sheldon, VT; her sisters, Hilda (Ron) Bruno, Lucille (Tom) Keegan, and Joanne (Bill) Robie, all of Bristol, NH; seven grandchildren, Adam (Kelly) McGuire, Jeff McGuire, Catherine (Brian) Hanuschak, Nichole Carrigan, Dustin (Nichola) Dow, Corey Pariseau and Emily Pariseau; five great-grandchildren, Mason McGuire, Brody McGuire, Beau Dow, Kevin McGuire, and Avery Hanuschak; sister-in-law, Sylvia Findell of Florida; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Marion Robie; parents-in-law, John and Blanche Carrigan; and grandson, Ryan Dow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Leo Leblanc at Our Lady of Grace Church, 2 West Shore Rd., Bristol, Saturday March 6 at 11 a.m. In accordance with current guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are suggested to the Newfound Area Nursing Association, 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222. To leave an online message or condolence please go to www. EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
