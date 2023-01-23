GILFORD — Sydnie Quimby was born in Laconia on Sept. 3, 2007. Syd was one of the rare ones; so effortlessly herself, and we loved her for it. Syd’s passion for skiing was incredible, and she was doing what she loved most when she left this earth on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, after a tragic ski accident at Gunstock Ski Mountain.
She was a dedicated honor student at Gilford High School. After school you could find Syd enjoying her time with her teammates on the J.V. Soccer and Softball teams. Outside of school, she was a talented dancer with a beautiful voice. Her true passion was on the slopes, and she could hardly wait for snow on opening day at Gunstock.
Syddie was a remarkable horseback rider and was a member of the Northeast Six Shooters. She trained a headstrong little black horse, Mercy, all by herself. Her dedication and passion led to two State Championship titles in NH and VT. They were a horse and rider team that looked as though they were one unit, beautifully floating together.
She will be most missed by her mom, Katie Ellis; dad, Daniel Quimby; sister, Sophia King; grandparents, Judy and Scott Ellis, Butch and Ruth Quimby; uncles, Greg Ellis and Luke Quimby; cousin, Grayson Quimby. She was a grandniece to aunts, Cookie, Candy, Lorraine, Lou and Crystal; and uncles, Mickey, Jeff, Johnny, and Buck. Sydnie’s special people also include Barry Blixt and Jessica Draper, her four-legged partner, Mercy, and many creatures that were lucky to call her “their kid.”
Her smile was genuine; her kindness toward humans and animals was humbling. If you knew her, you know. If you missed knowing her, think of the best of the best, times a million.
Syd was a gift; our fortune. Ride fast, fly high, you have wings. We love you.
There will be a friends and students only gathering on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 1:45 p.m., at Gilford High School, 88 Alvah Wilson Road, Gilford.
There will be a gathering for all on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 3:30 p.m,. at Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford.
Words and song will be shared at 5 p.m.
Memories and refreshments will follow.
Please do not wear black. “There is a world beyond this; one of colors we have not seen.”
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
