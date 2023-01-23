Sydnie Quimby

Sydnie Quimby

GILFORD — Sydnie Quimby was born in Laconia on Sept. 3, 2007. Syd was one of the rare ones; so effortlessly herself, and we loved her for it. Syd’s passion for skiing was incredible, and she was doing what she loved most when she left this earth on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, after a tragic ski accident at Gunstock Ski Mountain.

She was a dedicated honor student at Gilford High School. After school you could find Syd enjoying her time with her teammates on the J.V. Soccer and Softball teams. Outside of school, she was a talented dancer with a beautiful voice. Her true passion was on the slopes, and she could hardly wait for snow on opening day at Gunstock.

