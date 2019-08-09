MANCHESTER — Suzanne West, 72, passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2019, with family by her side, in Manchester.
Suzanne was born to Charles N. West Sr. and Laura (Richards) West on Aug. 21, 1946, in Laconia.
She was a graduate of the Laconia High School, Class of 1964, and continued her education at Franklin Pierce Secretarial School in Boston, Massachusetts. Later, Suzanne went on to receive a degree in Business Administration at Plymouth State College.
She spent most of her life in the Laconia area where she served on the boards of the American Red Cross and the Lions Club of Laconia. Her professional career began in Washington, D.C., with the CIA. Eventually, she returned home, where she worked for several businesses, utilizing her exceptional administrative and organizational skills.
Suzanne's talents were many. She was an accomplished seamstress which she enjoyed in her free time. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles, but above all, she loved spending time with her dog, Daisy Mae. Suzanne was a spiritual woman who was known for her sense of humor and infectious laugh. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion to help others.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Laura, and her brother, Steven West.
She is survived by two brothers, Buck West of Meredith and his wife, Fran, and Kerry West of Loveland, Colorado; and her children, Jeff Robinson of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Shelby (Robinson) Rossetti and her husband, Steven, of Manchester. Her three grandchildren were her pride and joy: Olivia and Sophia Rossetti and Ethan Robinson.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life on Monday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 89 Main St., Meredith.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Suzanne's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
