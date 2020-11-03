HOLDERNESS — Suzanne McCormack, a lifelong resident of Holderness, NH, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. Suzanne was born on September 15, 1949 in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Suzanne was predeceased by her husband, John Amarantes Jr.; her three children, Chrissy, Casey and Colby; and her parents, John G. McCormack and Euna McCormack.
Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Kati Amarantes, and her husband Edward Kritz of Bedford, NH, together with her siblings, Phillip McCormack and his wife Louise of Holderness, Terri McCormack of Campton, Christopher McCormack of Holderness, and Kim McCormack, originally of Holderness. Additionally, Suzanne is survived by her step-sons, John A. Amarantes III of Somerset, MA, and Michael Amarantes of Assonet, MA; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Suzanne’s pride and joy were here grandchildren, Izzabel Kritz, Paxton Kritz and Remington Kritz of Bedford, NH, Emma Pontes of Westport, MA, and John (Jack) Amarantes IV of Somerset, MA. Her days were filled with the joy of taking care of them, always being their precious Mimi.
Suzanne was also an amazing crafter, as founder of Squam Lake Pup Treats. She would often dedicate her time to raising money for various charities including the Norris Cotton Cancer Center. Suzanne worked as welfare director for the City of Laconia and Town of Ashland for many years. Suzanne also spent years working for Speare Memorial Hospital. Suzanne will forever be loved and missed.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Services will be held at the Common Man Inn in Plymouth, NH, on November 6, 2020, at 11 a.m.
