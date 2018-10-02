CONCORD — Suzanne Louise Woodworth, 72, of Alton Woods Drive, died at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.
Suzanne was born on Jan. 9, 1946, in Laconia, the daughter of Robert Roland Corriveau Sr. and Viola Louise (Smith) Corriveau.
Suzanne was a legal secretary for many years at Normandin Cheney & O’Neil, PLLC.
Survivors include a son, Steven D. Woodworth; three daughters, Belinda S. LaDuke, Michelle L. Dark and Rebecca A. Woodworth; 11 grandchildren, Matthew Woodworth, Emma Dark, Thomas Dark, Timothy Dark, Aaron Dupuis, Hannah Shephard, Haille Hodgson, Devon Hodgson, and Brayden, Briana and Brycen Woodworth; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert R. Corriveau Jr. and Bradley J. Corriveau; two sisters, Bonita L. Bunker and Beverly J. Perron; and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Patricia A. Marceau.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A funeral service will be on Friday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 90 Clinton St., Concord.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, 90 Clinton St., Concord NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
