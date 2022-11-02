Suzanne F. Jennings, 84

MESA, Arizona — Suzanne Francoise Jennings, 84, of Mesa, Arizona, was surrounded by her children when she died October 28, 2022, in her home.

Born October 24, 1938, to Roger and Anita Charland in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Suzanne married Royal Canadian Air Force Officer Gordon Allan Jennings on May 16, 1959. They lived in Germany and Canada before moving to New Jersey when he became a pilot for TWA. They later moved to Gilford, New Hampshire, where they both were active with Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church.

