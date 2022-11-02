Suzanne F. Jennings, 84

MESA, Arizona — Suzanne Francoise Jennings, 84, of Mesa, Arizona, was surrounded by her children when she died October 28, 2022, in her home.
Born October 24, 1938, to Roger and Anita Charland in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Suzanne married Royal Canadian Air Force Officer Gordon Allan Jennings on May 16, 1959. They lived in Germany and Canada before moving to New Jersey when he became a pilot for TWA. They later moved to Gilford, New Hampshire, where they both were active with Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church.
When Gordon retired, they moved to Mesa and found joy with old and new friends in the Monte Vista community. Suzanne was a devoted volunteer for the St. Vincent de Paul Society through her parish. After her beloved Gordie died in December 1996, she found the strength through her faith, her family and her friends to start another new life as a widow.
In March 2020, Suzanne moved to the Acoya Mesa community. Here she enjoyed serving as an ambassador, attending church gatherings, playing trivia, participating in book club and any activity she could enjoy.
Besides her husband, Suzanne was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Charland.
She is survived by her sisters, Elise Charland, Claire Waguespack and Josette Waldie, all of Quebec; her children, Patrick Jennings of Vancouver, BC, Canada; Louise Jennings and her husband Gylton Da Matta, of Fort Collins, Colorado; Elyzabeth Marcussen and her husband Kurt of Pasadena, Maryland; Kathleen Withey and her husband Robert of Whistler, BC, Canada; and five grandchildren, Hendrix and Gretchen Marcussen, Erin and Finn Withey, and Alex Da Matta.
In lieu of flowers, people may make donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 13600, Phoenix, AZ 85002 or www.stvincentdepaul.net/give; or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or www.hov.org/donate.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park of Mesa, Arizona. To share a memory with Suzanne’s family, please visit www.MariposaGardens.com.
