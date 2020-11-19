LACONIA — Susie Ada (Robbins) Nash, 90, passed away at The Birches, 300 Pleasant Street, in Concord, on Wednesday, January 11, 1930.
Born in Nashua, NH, on January 1, 1930, the daughter of Carl and Maude Robbins. Susie was married to Ralph A. Nash, until his passing at 91, on September 14, 2014.
Susie was a mother of 10 children. She leaves behind 8 girls and 2 boys and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved all her children unconditionally.
Susie built her life around her children and lived her life for her children. She also expected the same from them. Susie had a great sense of humor and in her younger years was always telling or playing jokes. She would never say the word "Goodbye", only "Talk later," or "See you later."
Susie was a strong woman but very kind. She took care of those that could not take care of themselves. A week before she died, she was helping feed some elderly that could not feed themselves.
Mom, you will be dearly missed.
Family Graveside services will be held in June of 2021.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.