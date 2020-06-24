TILTON — Susanne Fecteau went home to the Lord on May 21, 2020, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sue is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Arthur Fecteau Jr. of Tilton, NH; her two sons, Kevin of Oregon, Eric of New Hampshire; and her younger brother Paul of New Hampshire. She was blessed with six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Sue in years past had been a bookkeeper for Cormier Hosiery Corp. from 1962 to the early 1980s. She also served as the elected Town of Tilton tax collector for 17 years. She continuously served and volunteered for numerous boards and committees between Tilton and their cozy winter home in Melbourne Florida.
She served on the parish council, was a minister of the Eucharist, and Lector at St. Gabriel Parish Church in Tilton.
She enjoyed keeping extensive journals of their travels, cruises and weather over many years. She also enjoyed bird watching and enjoyed planting and caring for her flower garden.
Sue was gifted artist in many different mediums from crocheting, pastel and oil paintings and colored pencil drawings. She also enjoyed spoiling her grand puppy Sadie.
A mass and celebration of life will be held late this summer or early fall. Family and friends will be notified.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Gabriel Parish food pantry in Tilton, N.H.
