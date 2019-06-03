ASHLAND – Susannah Mae [Hicks] Desmond 44; passed away in her sleep on May 29, 2019 she is with Jesus; she will greet us in Heaven. Susannah was born in Exeter, NH, on January 17, 1975 the daughter of Robert and Claire (McDaniel) Hicks.
She relocated to Ashland with her family in 1986. Susannah attended Ashland Schools and was a graduate of Plymouth Regional High School in 1993; was a graduate of New Hampshire Technical College in Concord, NH where she studied criminal justice and law enforcement. She served the Town of Ashland as a police officer and was later employed at NH Ball Bearing in Laconia for 20 years. Susie loved to write poems.
She is survived by her children Morgan Desmond and Aaron Desmond; her parents, Robert and Claire Hicks; her sister Michelle Allen; her brother Christopher Hicks.
There will be a service at 1pm on Wednesday, June 5th at the Ashland Community Church, 55 Main Street in Ashland. Donations may be made to the Susannah Mae Desmond Fund C/O Meredith Village Savings Bank PO Box 552 Ashland, NH. 03217. Dupuis Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.