CAMPTON — Susan Pulsifer Johnston of Campton passed away at her home on Nov. 1, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born on Nov. 30, 1945, to Clarence and Arlene (Richards) Pulsifer in Beverly, Massachusetts.
Susan in survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Leigh Johnston; sons Ross and Karen Johnston of Campton and Douglas and Melinda Johnston of Thornton; grandchildren Russell and wife Megan, Kacie, Cole, Joshua and Kelsey — they were her “honey-bunnies” — great-grandchildren Isabella and Luna; brothers James and Marlene Pulsifer, Russell, and Robert Pulsifer, all of Campton; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and very very dear friends John and Nancy Garland of Campton.
Susan resided in San Diego, California, for the first two years of her life while her father served in the Navy. She then returned to Campton and graduated from Campton Elementary School, Plymouth High School, and then Laconia Hospital School of Nursing in 1966. Susan completed several nursing clinicals at the Providence Lying Inn for Children and Women, the New Hampshire Hospital, and the Floating Hospital in Boston.
After graduation, she worked at Laconia Hospital, the Infirmary of Beebe River, Speare Memorial Hospital, Plymouth State College Infirmary, and Dr. John Archibald’s office.
Susan was a dedicated member of her community, serving many organizations over the course of her life. She served as Den Mother for scouts for both her sons, Ross and Douglas. She began with the International Order of Rainbow for Girls when she was 12-years-old and continued until she was 18. She was then active in the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, serving as Mother Advisor, State Mother Advisor, and Grand Deputy. She played an instrumental role in the development of the Campton Park and Recreation Department. She served on the Campton Elementary School Board and the Plymouth Regional High School Board for several years. Susan served as Plymouth Area Babe Ruth Baseball treasurer from 1983 to 1990, as well as Bottom Bumpers Snowmobile Club president from 1977 to 1979.
Susan and her husband, Leigh, began LE Johnston Construction, Inc. in 1970 in Campton. She played an active role in the business right up to her passing.
Some of her activities she enjoyed the most were watching her boys play baseball and traveling around New England with them. She continued that passion while enjoying watching her grandchildren play sports. She loved camping and traveling, especially enjoying several cruises around the world. She had a big love for humor, jokes, laughter, and most of all, a thorough love of Christmas. We will miss her greatly.
There will be no visiting hours.
Please join our family to celebrate Susan’s life at Blair Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pemi-Baker Home Health and Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.