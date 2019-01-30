LACONIA — Susan Mollica, 69, passed away on Jan. 9, 2019, after a brief illness.
Susan was born in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Dec. 29, 1949, and grew up in Framingham, Massachusetts. She graduated from Framingham South High in 1969.
Susan became certified as a key punch operator and worked for various companies throughout her life.
She relocated to the Lakes Region in 1985. Susan loved the lakes and mountains and enjoyed many picnics by the lake. She enjoyed crafts, yard sales and flea markets. She was an animal lover and especially loved dogs.
Susan was a woman of faith and the go-to person for her family and friends in time of need with prayer requests. She graciously prayed for divine help and intervention for healings and other serious situations.
After being airlifted with serious injuries to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, due to a head-on collision in 2010, Susan became a resident of Genesis Laconia Center. No matter what her ailment was, she was as cheerful as she could be while maintaining a positive attitude.
Susan was the most loving, non-judgmental person with a heart of gold. Her presence brightened your day. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and all of her friends and the wonderful staff at Genesis.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Mollica; her mother, Helen G. Mollica, her aunt, Beverly Sweetnam; and her cousin, Paul Kelley.
She is survived by her sister, Robin Dionne of Wolfeboro; nephews Joseph Dionne of Hampstead and Michael Dionne of Dover; aunts Betty Ann Gamer of Connecticut and Florida and Virginia Chambers of Nantucket and Florida; uncle Charles Gamer of Connecticut and Florida; and cousins John Kelley, Kevin Kelley, and Shawn Kelley of Connecticut and Marshall Chambers and Samuel Chambers of Nantucket.
A private burial will take place in the Spring.
