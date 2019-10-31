GILFORD — Susan L. Swanson, 55, died on Oct. 28, 2019, at Concord Hospital of a very aggressive form of cancer.
Susan was born on May 29, 1964, to Arnold Swanson and Christine Colby.
Susan is survived by one daughter, Tishara Bennett; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Julie Dufault and Heidi Weymouth.
There will be a Graveside Service at the family plot at the Riverview Cemetery in Barnstead at later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
