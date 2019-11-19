BELMONT — Susan Jean (Perry) Bolsterle, 72, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019, at Concord Hospital.
Susan was born on June 19, 1947, in Waltham, Massachusetts. She graduated from Laconia High School in 1965, and then attended Fisher Junior College in Boston, Massachusetts, where she received her associate’s degree in Science in 1967.
Susan worked for Nighswander, Lord, Martin and Killkelley Law Firm from 1971 to 1983 as the legal assistant to David J. Killkelley. She then became the office manager and legal assistant for the Law Office of David J. Killkelley. After retirement, Susan worked part-time for Attorney Jennifer Brooks and also was self-employed as a medical transcriptionist.
Susan enjoyed gardening, day trips to the ocean, traveling, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed spending time at J&J Yolk and Company in Belmont. The Yolk was her happy place where the staff became her family.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Robyn Lynn Bolsterle (Bull) of Belmont; two grandsons, Tyler J. Bull and Dylan R. Bull, both of Belmont; a brother, Richard Perry, and his wife, Jane; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her mother, Susan was predeceased by her ex-husband, Howard D. Bolsterle.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, from noon to 1:30 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Graveside Service will follow on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m., at Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakes Region Children’s Auction, PO Box 6328, Laconia, NH 03247; or to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
