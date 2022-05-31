Susan F. Williams, 69

BELMONT — Susan Faye Williams, 69, of Leavitt Road, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord.
Susan was born on January 15, 1953 in Laconia, the daughter of Lucien J. Boucher and Thelma G. (Wakefield) Boucher.
Susan was a devoted wife, stepmother, grandmother and sister. She graduated from Laconia High School in 1971. She went on to work at Laconia Shoe for 15 years until their closing. She spent the next 30 years employed in the banking industry. In retirement, Susan really enjoyed her home in Belmont, and visiting her sister Sally in Utah.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Edward P. Williams; her stepdaughter, Kathleen Day of Yorktown, VA; her stepson, Charles J. Williams of Meredith; her four grandchildren, Edward, Ella, Reese, and Madison; and her sisters, Beverly Day and her husband Gary of Crystal River, FL, Theresa Perkins and her husband Michael of Sanbornton, and Sally Kaplan and her husband Alan of St. George, UT; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Susan is predeceased by her brother, Dennis Boucher.
In honor of Susan’s wishes, there will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
