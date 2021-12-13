LACONIA — Susan C. Jobin, 65, of Lewis Street, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, after a brief illness at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital, Lebanon.
She was born on September 7, 1956 in Manchester, NH, to the late Gerald and Irene (Mah) Chamberlain.
Susan was a loving and caring mother and memere. Her grandchildren and her grand puppies were her pride and joy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Susan is survived by her two sons, Shawn M. Jobin and his wife, Kerry of Powder Springs, GA, and Steven Jobin of CA; two daughters, Sandra Jobin and her significant other, Christopher Shaulis of FL, and Stacy M. Wilking and her husband Christopher of Laconia, NH; eight grandchildren, Riley Jobin-Valentino, Maleighka Jobin-Valentino, Aiden Jobin-Valentino, Kurtis Jobin, Briannah Jobin, Cody Greenwood, Karter Greenwood, and Brecken Wilking; brother, Michael Chamberlain; and three sisters, Denise Byrne and her husband Rich, Janet Ayers and her husband Bob, and Linda Jones and her husband Steve. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Tommy Chamberlain.
There will be no calling hours.
A private Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2022, in Boothbay Harbor, ME.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.