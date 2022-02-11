Susan Beckford Amiss died at her home on February 6, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 78.
Susan was the wife of the late Tazewell Brooke Amiss IV, mother of Tazewell Brooke Amiss V and grandmother to Shannon Mae Amiss. She grew up in Melrose, MA, and was the eldest of eight children, with four sisters and three brothers. Susan moved to New Hampshire as an adult and absolutely loved her life by the lake. She enjoyed her work at Annalee Dolls Inc. in Meredith, where she worked for many years. Susan enjoyed traveling, especially with her husband and her sisters on their annual "sister trips" and volunteering with various organizations all around the Lakes Region. She was an avid thrifter and loved visiting local shops in the community and new shops when she traveled.
Susan will be dearly missed by her family, many friends and her adopted kitty companion, C.C.
The service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the First Congregational Church in Meredith, located at 4 Highland Street, at 12 noon. Reception to follow at Hart's Turkey Farm, also in Meredith.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Sadie's Place in Meredith.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.